Budget will focus on principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’: UP Finance Minister

New Delhi: As the Yogi government is set to present its 10th Budget in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Wednesday said the budget will focus on the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. He said the emphasis will remain on women, youth, farmers and deprived sections of society.

Speaking to IANS, Khanna said, “The budget will emphasise everyone. The focus will be on women, youth, farmers and deprived sections of society. The Opposition should extend its support to this budget, as our intentions are good. In nine years, the Yogi government has tried to ensure justice and has worked to do good.”

“The Yogi government has always aimed to create a budget for all sections of society, reflecting the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. Based on this approach, the budget has been prepared and is expected to accelerate the state’s development,” he added.

This will be the last full Budget of the BJP-led government’s second term.

The Budget size is Rs 9.5 lakh crore, significantly exceeding previous budgets.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, speaking to IANS, said, “Today, the Yogi government is coming up with the biggest budget. This budget will strengthen the infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh. Whatever projects are left, we will complete all of them. You will see major projects in the coming days.”

He further said the Budget will focus on basic necessities such as roads, food, and water, while also working on law and order and the health sector.

“It will benefit the poor and will promote the ‘Viksit Bharat’ resolution. Uttar Pradesh will become a better space for entrepreneurs and business people,” Pathak said.

UP Minister Jaiveer Singh also expressed confidence about the Budget and told IANS, “After the Yogi government came into power, things have changed in Uttar Pradesh. It will be an inclusive budget and will be for everyone. Whether it is farmers, workers or anyone else, it will benefit all.”

Singh said Uttar Pradesh has witnessed significant progress in recent years.

“Earlier, Uttar Pradesh used to be placed fourth or fifth in the list of developed states, but now it is at the top. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has worked a lot towards the development of the state,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that this Budget will provide a new direction and a clear policy vision to achieve the goals of ‘Aatmanirbhar’ and ‘Viksit’ Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to X, CM Yogi said, “Under the illustrious guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Mod ji, ‘New Uttar Pradesh’ is continuously advancing towards the construction of a strong, self-reliant and prosperous state with the policy of good governance, inclusive development and public welfare.”

“The budget for the financial year 2026-27, presented today in the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, will provide new direction, new energy, clear policy-vision and concrete action plan to the resolution of ‘Aatmanirbhar’ and ‘Viksit’ Uttar Pradesh,” he added.