Budget will provide new direction to Aatmanirbhar, Viksit UP vision: CM Yogi

Lucknow: The Yogi government is set to present its 10th Budget in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday. This will be the last full Budget of the BJP-led government’s second term.

The Budget size is Rs 9.5 lakh crore, significantly exceeding previous budgets.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that this Budget will provide a new direction and a clear policy vision to achieve the goals of ‘Aatmanirbhar’ and ‘Viksit’ Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to X, CM Yogi said, “Under the illustrious guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Mod ji, ‘New Uttar Pradesh’ is continuously advancing towards the construction of a strong, self-reliant and prosperous state with the policy of good governance, inclusive development and public welfare.”

“The budget for the financial year 2026-27, presented today in the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, will provide new direction, new energy, clear policy-vision and concrete action plan to the resolution of ‘Aatmanirbhar’ and ‘Viksit’ Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

The Chief Minister further said that the Budget will also “ensure the state’s progress towards achieving the $1 trillion economy target”.

“Keeping the dignity of the poor, the self-respect of the youth, the empowerment of mothers and the prosperity of farmers at the centre, this Budget will become a strong foundation for the construction of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ and the bright future of ‘New Uttar Pradesh’,” CM Yogi added.

The proposal will be finalised after a Cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister, after which, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna will present the Budget in the Assembly at 11 a.m.

According to the government, agriculture, education, health, and infrastructure have been given special emphasis in this Budget. Apart from this, job creation, industrial investment, and women and youth empowerment are also given priority.

The Budget is anticipated to allocate sufficient resources for the balanced development of Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, and other underdeveloped regions, aiming to reduce regional disparities.

In terms of social welfare initiatives, there may be an increase in funds for old-age pensions, assistance for destitute women, and support for the disabled.

Additionally, a possible rise in the honorarium for Shiksha Mitras and instructors could positively impact millions of teachers.