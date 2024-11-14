Building Beyond Profits: Land Trades Reaches Out to Rural Children Through Vidya Sankalp CSR Initiative

Mangalore: In an earnest initiative to empower underprivileged children in the rural areas of Dakshina Kannada, Land Trades Builders and Developers, Mangalore’s premier property developers, has introduced Vidya Sankalp, a transformative educational initiative designed to make a significant impact on the region’s rural education system. The project is driven by a mission to bridge the gap in educational infrastructure by providing essential resources to underprivileged schools and communities.

Vidya Sankalp was officially launched on Children’s Day, November 14, 2024, by K. Shrinath Hebbar, Managing Director, Land Trades Builders and Developers, with the gifting of a Digital Classroom to the Government Primary School in Balanaje village, located in Ujire, Belthangady Taluk. Anil DSouza, President, SDMC; Babitha, Vice President, SDMC; Lalitha K., Headmistress in Charge; Naveena, President of Yuvathi Mandal and Grama Panchayat Members, Nagaveni and Savitha were present on the occasion.

In his speech, Mr. Hebbar motivated the students to invest themselves in gaining knowledge and making a mark in life. “Many great people in history, such as Vivekananda and APJ Abdul Kalam had humble beginnings and became great due to their efforts. Writers, artists, scientists, and scholars are remembered for generations because they contribute knowledge to society,” he said. “Vidya Sankalp is more than just a CSR initiative; it’s a promise to future generations. We are committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of children, and we invite our stakeholders to join us on this transformative journey,” he added.

The new digital classroom is equipped with an interactive touch-screen smart board, which will function both as a writing surface and a display screen. This will replace the old, ineffective projector-based system that the school previously used. In addition to the smart board, the classroom also has comfortable wooden desks, as the school had previously lacked adequate study furniture. This new facility will directly benefit 300 students, enhancing their learning experience and making education more engaging and interactive.

At its core, Vidya Sankalp is Land Trades’ flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, with the slogan “Building Beyond Profits”. The initiative aims to make a tangible difference by upgrading the educational infrastructure of rural schools, ensuring that they meet the standards of urban private schools. The project is conceived as a holistic venture by Land Trades Builders and Developers.

The vision behind Vidya Sankalp is to ensure that every child has access to quality education, which will unlock their potential and provide them with the tools to shape a brighter future. It will help enhance literacy rates and academic performance in rural areas, empower communities through knowledge and skills, and foster socio-economic growth. The ripple effect of this initiative will extend far beyond the classroom, as it will inspire a generation of children to strive for better opportunities and a brighter future.

Through Vidya Sankalp, Land Trades reaffirms its commitment to education, empowerment, and progress. As the company continues to grow, it remains dedicated to ensuring that its success benefits not only its stakeholders but also the future citizens of our nation.

Lalitha K., Headmistress in Charge, thanked Land Trades for extending its support to the school and felicitated Mr. Shrinath Hebbar on behalf of the school. Mementos were distributed to all the dignitaries. Niranjan, the physical instructor of the school anchored the programme and delivered the vote of thanks.



