Mangaluru District Child Protection Unit Seeks to Reunite Children with Families

Mangaluru: In a significant appeal for public assistance, the District Child Protection Unit has urged the community to help locate the parents of children who have been separated from their mothers in three distinct cases within the city. The initiative aims to ensure the welfare and reunification of these vulnerable children with their families.

The first case involves two sisters, Karunya (8) and Vaishnavi (7), who were brought to the Child Welfare Committee on December 29, 2021, by a concerned member of the public. Currently, the girls are residing at the Pragnya Children’s Home located in Bejai Kapikad. The District Child Protection Unit has requested that their guardians come forward with appropriate documentation within the next 120 days. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the District Child Protection Officer’s office at the first floor of the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada District, Mangaluru. The contact number for inquiries is 0824-2440004.

In a separate incident, a newborn was discovered on October 6, 2022, near the residence of a local resident in Someshwara village, close to the Gairu Research Center. The infant has since been admitted to Wenlock Hospital for care. The guardians of this child are similarly urged to reach out to the District Child Protection Unit with the necessary documentation within 60 days to facilitate the child’s return to their family.

Lastly, on February 28, 2024, a 15-year-old boy named Sandol was found within the jurisdiction of the Surathkal police station and is currently placed at the Government Boys’ Home in Bondel. The Unit has requested that his guardians contact the District Child Protection Officer’s office within 120 days, also providing the necessary documentation to aid in his reunification.

The District Child Protection Unit emphasizes the importance of timely communication from guardians to ensure that these children can be safely returned to their families. The office is located on the first floor of the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada District, Mangaluru, and can be reached at 0824-2440004 for further assistance.



