Buntara Sangha Kuwait Celebrates Heritage with Spectacular Buntaayana 2025 Event

Kuwait City: The Buntara Sangha Kuwait astonished the community with its annual cultural extravaganza, Buntaayana 2025, held on November 21 at the Indian Central School in Abbasiya. The event drew a vibrant crowd and featured distinguished guests, including Kapu MLA Shri Gurme Suresh Shetty as the chief guest and Qatar Bunts President Naveen Shetty Iruvailu as the guest of honor.

The evening commenced with a ceremonial lamp-lighting performed by the honored guests, managing committee members, and past presidents. This was followed by an enchanting invocation dance from Pushkara Nritya Niketana. The highlight of the opening was the official release of an event souvenir by the dignitaries. Vice President Shodhan Shetty then delivered an engaging welcome address, greeting attendees and setting the stage for the night’s festivities.

In his keynote address, Chief Guest Gurme Suresh Shetty drew from ancient wisdom in Vachana Sahitya and Kaggas, urging the community to preserve traditions, foster unity amid diversity, and extend help to those in need. He emphasized the foundational role of strong family ties in personal growth and national progress.

The organization honored Shetty with a memento, a shawl, and traditional Peta headgear. Similarly, Guest of Honor Naveen Shetty Iruvailu was felicitated with the same tokens of respect. In his remarks, Iruvailu outlined strategies for enhanced community collaboration and service.

President Nakre Satischandra Shetty lauded the Bunts community’s rich legacy, entrepreneurial spirit, and contributions to societal strength. He extended heartfelt gratitude to guests, sponsors, and volunteers for their unwavering support, while spotlighting the event’s key benefactors.

Each sponsor of the event received a memento and was warmly appreciated.

Under the expert coordination of Cultural Secretary Manoj Kumar Shetty, the program unfolded into a mesmerizing array of performances that celebrated cultural depth and talent:

– A spirited children’s dance choreographed by Sushma Dinesh Shetty in collaboration with SDF Wings Dance Academy.

– The devotional Udaltha Ullalthi, presented by Prashanth Alva.

– A fierce and captivating Raktha Bheeja Mardhini Maha Kali Rudra Nrithya, choreographed by Shalini Yadunath Alva.

– An exquisite semi-classical dance by Soumya Prasad Shetty.

– The thematic Yuga Yuga da Karnika, directed by Sushma Dinesh Shetty.

– The high-energy Karnika da Pili, a crowd favorite, directed by Naveen Shetty Bajal.

– A hilarious comedy skit, Telikeda Barsa, brought to life by Team Telikeda Tenali Karkala, who were subsequently felicitated by the Buntara Sangha Kuwait.

– Directed by Manjula Praveen Shetty, the Yakshagana performance magnificently embodied the spirit of coastal folk traditions.

Ashok Kumar Shetty and Srilatha Deviprasad Shetty served as the flawless Masters of Ceremonies for the event.

General Secretary Vishwanath Shetty wrapped up the formalities with a vote of thanks. PRO Deepthi Prashanth Shetty managed guest reception creatively and seamlessly, Treasurer Sandesh Shetty oversaw finances with precision, and Sports Secretary Dushyanth Shetty managed venue coordination flawlessly.

The event’s success also owed much to the dedicated subcommittee members, artists, and participants. Attendees savored a delicious dinner from Oriental Restaurant, capping off a night of cultural pride and bonding.

Buntaayana 2025 effectively displayed the Bunts community’s enduring traditions, its unity with other communities, and its forward-thinking ethos.