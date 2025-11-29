Connectivity Between Mangaluru and Mumbai Set to Improve

IndiGo to Launch Daily Flight Between Mangaluru and Navi Mumbai Airports from 25 December 2025

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport will enhance connectivity to Mumbai with the operationalisation of India’s newest greenfield airport, Navi Mumbai International Airport, from 25 December 2025. IndiGo will commence a daily direct service between Mangaluru and Navi Mumbai starting Christmas Day. With this, the Mangalore (IXE) – Mumbai (NMI) route will offer travellers the choice of five daily flights – four operated by IndiGo and the other by Air India Express.

Route Departure Arrival Frequency NMI-IXE 6e 865 10:40 12:10 Daily IXE-NMI 6e 866 16:05 17:45 Mon, Thu IXE-NMI 6e 866 12:40 14:20 Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun

This new route to Navi Mumbai is set to enhance connectivity for business and leisure travellers, offering greater convenience and flexibility. Currently, Mangaluru International Airport offers connections to Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram. Navi Mumbai will be the seventh domestic destination.