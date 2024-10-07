Bunts Sangha Mumbai JD Regional Committee Ladies Wing Celebrates Navaratri with Yakshagana Talamaddale

Mumbai: The Bunts Sangha Mumbai JD Regional Committee Ladies Wing recently commemorated the auspicious festival of Navaratri with a vibrant celebration that showcased cultural heritage and community spirit. On October 4th, the committee organized a performance of Yakshagana Talamaddale titled “Amba Shapata,” which was performed by its lady members. This event, held at Avenue Hotel in Kandivali East, was presided over by Praveen Boja Shetty, the President of Bunts Sangha Mumbai, and attended by esteemed guests, including Kanti Shetty, vice-president of Bunts Sangha Bangalore.

The gathering was marked by a strong sense of unity and pride within the Bunts Sangha community. Praveen Boja Shetty expressed his gratitude for the presence of Raghuram Shetty, the owner of Avenue Hotel, acknowledging his generous spirit and the blessings he has received in life. The event commenced with a warm welcome from Sunitha N. Hegde, Chairperson of the Ladies Wing, extended her best wishes for the festive season.

The chief guest, Kanti Shetty, was honored by dignitaries, including former president Dr. P. V. Shetty. In her address, she commended the performance of the Talamaddale, praising the ladies for their exceptional skill and dedication. She emphasized the importance of regional committees in promoting cultural activities and expressed her intention to establish similar structures in Bangalore to further support the Tulu Nadu culture.

Mundappa S. Payyade, the chief advisor of the Samiti, also lauded the enthusiasm displayed by the ladies during the performance, highlighting the evolving mindset of the community. The event was attended by numerous dignitaries, including Mahesh S. Shetty, Kavitha I.R. Shetty, and other prominent members of the Bunts Sangh, all of whom contributed to the rich tapestry of the celebration.

The Yakshagana performance, directed by Kateelu Sadananda Shetty, marked a significant milestone as it was the first instance of such a production being executed entirely by lady members of the regional committee. The performers, many of whom were from English medium backgrounds, demonstrated remarkable adaptability by learning Tulu dialogues and delivering a captivating show.

In conclusion, the celebration of Navaratri by the Bunts Sangha Mumbai JD Regional Committee Ladies Wing not only highlighted the cultural richness of the Tulu Nadu heritage but also reinforced the importance of community engagement and female empowerment. The successful execution of “Amba Shapata” serves as a testament to the dedication and talent of the members, fostering a spirit of unity and cultural pride within the Bunts Sangha community.

By Ishwar M. Ail