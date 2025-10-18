Byndoor: Autorickshaw Driver Killed on the Spot After Collision with Pickup Truck

Byndoor: A fatal road accident transpired in Shiroor Kelapete on Saturday, resulting in the immediate death of an autorickshaw driver. The incident occurred when a Bolero pickup truck collided with the aforementioned autorickshaw.

The deceased has been identified as Kara Ilyas, aged 49, a resident of Hadavinkone New Colony, situated in Shiroor village.

Preliminary reports indicate that the pickup truck, laden with fish, was en route from Malpe towards Bhatkal. The vehicle reportedly collided with the autorickshaw from behind as the latter was proceeding in the direction of the Shiroor market. The force of the impact led to the complete destruction of the autorickshaw, causing instantaneous fatality for the driver.

Law enforcement authorities have registered a case at the Byndoor Police Station. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is currently underway.