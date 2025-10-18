Karkala youth’s honeytrap case: FIR filed against four – SP Hariram Shankar

Udupi: In a tragic incident at Suraj Comforts Lodge in Belmann, Udupi district, a 25-year-old youth named Abhishek reportedly died by suicide recently. Abhishek, a resident of Nitte village, was working as a technician at Lady Goschen Hospital on a contract basis through KMC.

According to his family, the suicide is suspected to be linked to a honeytrap case, and they filed a complaint with the police. Before his death, Abhishek had reportedly shared voice messages, text messages, a suicide note, and a video in a Lady Goschen Hospital WhatsApp group. Based on the information from the group members, the police began their investigation.

The suicide note revealed shocking details — Abhishek wrote that a woman and her friends had allegedly recorded private videos of him and blackmailed him for money, and, unable to bear the pressure, he took his own life.

Now, police have registered an FIR against four individuals on charges of abetment to suicide. Of the four, three accused have already been identified, and their mobile phones have been seized and sent for technical analysis. The deceased Abhishek’s phone has also been taken into custody, and its photos, videos, and messages are being documented as evidence. Forensic tests are underway at a scientific laboratory.

The investigation is being led by Karkala Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Harsha Priyamvada, who has also met Abhishek’s parents to collect more details. Several people, including those named in the suicide note, co-workers of the deceased, and friends of the accused woman, are being questioned.

Recognizing the seriousness of the case, the Vishwakarma community association, political leaders, and other organizations have demanded a comprehensive probe, expressing concern that this could be part of a larger network rather than an isolated incident.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar briefed the media, stating that while the case initially appeared to be one of failed love, the contents of the suicide note necessitate a deeper investigation. He assured that all technical evidence would be examined thoroughly to uncover the truth behind the suicide.

“No conclusions can be drawn at this stage. Whoever is found guilty of abetting the suicide will face strict legal action,” the SP said, adding that the investigation would be conducted transparently and fairly.