Byndoor: Fatal Dispute Between Friends Results in Murder

Byndoor: A friendship in Yadtare village, Byndoor taluk, has tragically ended in murder following a violent altercation between two men late Saturday night. The incident, which occurred in Devaragadde near Kosalli, has left one man dead and another in police custody.

The deceased has been identified as Bino Philip, a 45-year-old native of Kerala, who was employed as a plantation worker in the region. Uday has been named by the authorities as the accused in the case.

According to preliminary reports, both Bino Philip and Uday were employed as rubber tappers at a plantation owned by Thomas, a local landlord. The two men had been working together at the plantation for the past two years. Sources close to the situation revealed that both individuals were known to be heavily reliant on alcohol, a factor that frequently contributed to disputes between them.

On the night of the incident, tensions between the two men reportedly escalated, culminating in Uday allegedly assaulting Bino Philip with a tapping knife, a tool commonly used in their line of work. The attack resulted in severe injuries to Bino Philip, who succumbed to his wounds at the scene.

Following the incident, the Byndoor police, under the supervision of Kundapur DySP H.D. Kulkarni, immediately responded to the scene. Law enforcement officials conducted a thorough inspection of the site and initiated a formal investigation.

A case has been officially registered at the Byndoor police station. Authorities are currently conducting an extensive investigation into the matter to ascertain the full details and circumstances surrounding the fatal incident. The investigation is ongoing.