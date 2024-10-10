Byndoor: Illegal firecrackers worth Rs 4 lakh seized

Byndoor: The Byndoor police raided a house at Kanchikan in Uppunda, Byndoor taluk, and seized illegal fireworks worth Rs 4 lakh, and arrested those involved in storing fireworks illegally.

Dattatreya Shet, a resident of Kanchikan in Uppunda, is accused of illegally storing the fireworks.

Dattatreya Shet, was allegedly selling firecrackers illegally, especially during Deepavali and Chouthi festivals. Local residents had complained to the police about the illegal storage. On Wednesday, during the police raid, various types of firecrackers, including sparklers and gelatin sticks, worth approximately Rs 4 lakh were seized.

A case regarding this matter has been registered at the Byndoor Police Station.