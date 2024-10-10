Inauguration of Psychiatric Day Care Center on World Mental Health Day at FMCI

Mangalore: In observance of World Mental Health Day, Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its renovated Psychiatric Day Care Center in Ward 90, 1ST Floor. This new facility reflects the institution’s longstanding commitment to comprehensive mental health care, providing essential support to individuals with severe and chronic mental illnesses.

The event began with a welcome speech by Dr. Supriya Hegde Aroor, Head of the Department of Psychiatry, who highlighted the department’s decades-long legacy and the importance of psychosocial rehabilitation in empowering those with mental illness. She emphasized that the Day Care Center aims to help patients regain their sense of purpose and become active members of society.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Director Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, alongside other dignitaries, including Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes (Administrator FMMC), Rev. Fr Jeevan George Sequeira (Administrator FMMCH), Rev. Fr Donald Nilesh Crasta (Asst. Administrator), Dr. Udaykumar (Medical Superintendent FMMCH) and Dr Hilda Dsouza (Principal FMCOAHS). The event was followed by a special blessing of the center by the Director FMCI Fr Coelhoa and the priests of the management, marking this as a place of healing and hope.

Dr. Rashmi Appaji, the staff in charge of the Day Care Center, provided insights into the center’s mission to offer structured rehabilitation services. Open to both inpatients and outpatients, the center operates from 9 AM to 4 PM on weekdays, offering a wide range of services including rehabilitation needs assessment, social skills training, cognitive remediation, vocational counseling, and illness self-management strategies. Participants also have the opportunity to engage in art, recreation, and expressive activities, ensuring a holistic approach to recovery.

Rev. Fr. Coelho, in his presidential address, traced the institution’s historical commitment to mental health care, noting that Father Muller was well-known for its psychiatric services in Karnataka. He acknowledged the lingering stigma around mental health but reaffirmed the institution’s dedication to providing rehabilitation and restoring dignity to mental health patients. Fr. Coelho also congratulated Dr. Supriya Hegde and the entire Psychiatry Department for their relentless efforts in improving the quality of life for their patients.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Ms. S. Malarmathi, Co-In charge of the Day Care Center, followed by a heartfelt acknowledgment of the multidisciplinary team that will continue to offer unwavering support to individuals on their journey toward mental wellness. The event was emceed by Ms Valerie Ann Lobo.

About the Day Care Centre:

At the Father Muller Psychiatric Day Care Center, we are dedicated to providing comprehensive rehabilitation services for individuals suffering from severe and chronic mental illnesses. Operating Monday to Saturday, from 9 AM to 4 PM, our multidisciplinary team of psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, social workers, and nurses delivers personalized care to help individuals rebuild their lives.

Our holistic approach focuses on key interventions, including Illness Self-Management Skills Training, Day Structuring, Social Skills Training, and Cognitive Remediation. We also offer Vocational Counseling and Art & Recreational Activities, creating a supportive environment for individuals to regain independence, foster meaningful connections, and achieve personal fulfillment.

With a range of services designed to empower individuals, our center is a beacon of hope for those on their path to recovery. We believe that with the right care, anyone can overcome the challenges of mental illness and reclaim their life.

For more information, contact Mrs. Zeeta Moris, Supervisor

Phone: 0824-238536