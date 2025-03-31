Mrs. Pramila Rita D’Souza of St. Joseph’s Engineering College Awarded Ph.D.

Mangaluru: Mrs. Pramila Rita D’Souza (nee Braggs), an Assistant Professor within the Department of Chemistry at St. Joseph’s Engineering College, Vamanjoor, has been conferred the degree of Doctor of Philosophy. The prestigious award was granted on March 8, 2025, by Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, in recognition of her doctoral thesis, “A Study of Sulfonamide Derivatives as Corrosion Inhibitors on Mild Steel in Hydrochloric Acid Medium.”

Mrs. D’Souza’s research, which focused on the efficacy of specific chemical compounds in mitigating corrosion of mild steel, holds significant implications for various industries relying on this widely used material. Her work was successfully guided by Dr. K. Jyothi, Professor and Head of the Department of Chemistry at St. Joseph’s Engineering College, Vamanjoor, Mangalore.

An alumna of St. Agnes College, where she completed her Bachelor of Science degree, Mrs. D’Souza furthered her education at Mangalore University, specializing in Physical Chemistry. Her academic achievements are complemented by a notable history of civic engagement. In 1996, she represented the Karnataka and Goa Directorate during the Republic Day NCC Camp in Delhi, affording her the distinguished opportunity to participate in the march past at Rajpath (now Kartavya Path), saluting the President of India.

Mrs. D’Souza is the daughter of the Late Jerome Braggs and Benedicta Braggs (of Cordel Parish), the wife of Mr. Royston D’Souza (of Angelore Parish), and the mother of Sean and Sam D’Souza.

The faculty and administration of St. Joseph’s Engineering College extend their heartfelt congratulations to Mrs. D’Souza on this significant accomplishment and anticipate her continued contributions to the field of chemistry and the institution.