CABI chairman meets President of India ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup

New Delhi: Chairman of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, met the Hon’ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and briefed her about the first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind, scheduled later this year, from November 11 to 25.

Meenakashi Lekhi, a former member of parliament, ex-minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, and chairperson of the Organising Committee for the tournament, also attended the meeting with him.

India and Sri Lanka will co-host the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind, with matches taking place across venues in New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Colombo. This historic first-of-its-kind tournament will unite teams from Australia, England, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the USA, featuring 21 league matches, two semi-finals, and a final showdown.

Speaking about his interaction with the Hon’ble President, Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar said: “It was a privilege to meet the Hon’ble President and present details of this landmark event that celebrates inclusion, courage, and the sporting spirit of visually impaired women cricketers across the world.”

Meenakashi Lekhi added, “The Hon’ble President is an inspiration to all women. Specially-abled men and women are deeply grateful for the support she has extended to this cause throughout the journey.”

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the summit clash will also be held in Colombo in case Pakistan qualifies for the final. athletes with disabilities.

This landmark event follows India’s golden triumph two years ago, when the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team defeated Australia in the finals to win the gold at the 2023 IBSA World Games and script history.

Now, with the world watching, Indian women are prepared to stand guard, play fearless cricket, and write yet another historic chapter on home soil.

India’s Squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind:

B1 Category: Simu Das (Delhi), P. Karuna Kumari (Andhra Pradesh), Anu Kumari (Bihar), Jamuna Rani Tudu (Odisha), Kavya V (Karnataka)

B2 Category: Anekha Devi (Delhi), Basanti Hansdah (Odisha), Simranjeet Kour (Rajasthan), Sunita Sarathe (Madhya Pradesh), Parbati Marndi (Odisha)

B3 Category: Deepika T C (Karnataka – Captain), Phula Soren (Odisha), Ganga S Kadam (Maharashtra – Vice Captain), Kavya N R (Karnataka), Sushma Patel (Madhya Pradesh), Durga Yevle (Madhya Pradesh)