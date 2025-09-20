Manipal Student Clash Leads to Arrests

Manipal: A violent altercation between students at a prominent educational institution in Manipal has resulted in the arrest of three individuals. The incident, which occurred on the morning of September 18, left one student with serious injuries.

According to the complaint filed by Raj Girish Suvarna, a Business Management student, the incident took place at approximately 10:55 a.m. Suvarna and his friend, Satvik Bhandari, were in their classroom when the accused, identified as Raj Veer Singh, Vikram Singh, and Krish Shah Malav, allegedly entered the premises. The complaint alleges that the accused verbally abused Suvarna and Bhandari using offensive language before proceeding to physically assault them.

During the assault, Satvik Bhandari sustained a fracture to his left shoulder, resulting in grievous injuries and rendering him unable to lift his arm. The severity of the injury prompted immediate medical attention.

Manipal Police have registered a case under Crime No. 167/2025, invoking sections 126(2), 352(2), 351(2), 117(3), and 3(5) of the BNS Act, based on the complaint filed by Suvarna. An initial investigation into the matter revealed that the accused are also students of the same college. Furthermore, authorities discovered evidence suggesting that the accused had consumed narcotic substances prior to the incident.

All three accused, Raj Veer Singh, Vikram Singh, and Krish Shah Malav, have been apprehended by the Manipal Police and were presented before the court. The court has ordered them to be remanded to judicial custody pending further investigation. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.