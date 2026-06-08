Cabinet allocation row nags new CM Shivakumar-led K’taka govt

Bengaluru: Internal differences over Cabinet allocation continue in Karnataka despite intervention by the party high command, with several ministers yet to assume charge of their allotted portfolios. Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara has also expressed dissatisfaction over not being made Chief Minister on three occasions.

Despite intervention by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the issues appear to remain unresolved.

Senior leader Krishna Byre Gowda, who has been allotted the Bengaluru Development portfolio, is reportedly unhappy over the exclusion of key agencies such as the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) from its purview. He has not taken charge of the ministry even a week after the allocation.

Similarly, Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who had earlier announced his resignation over being denied the Bengaluru Development portfolio and later withdrew it, has also not taken charge, reportedly awaiting a response from the high command.

Party sources said senior leaders held marathon meetings and convinced the eight-time MLA, assuring him of an additional portfolio.

At present, 13 ministers, including the Deputy Chief Minister, have been sworn in. Including Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the Cabinet currently has 14 members.

There is scope for filling up to 20 more Cabinet berths, and senior leaders are engaged in intense lobbying over ministerial positions.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi has directed that at least 10 new faces be inducted into the Cabinet, a move that has reportedly caused dissatisfaction among several senior leaders while encouraging younger MLAs.

Meanwhile, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) has allotted rooms to the 13 ministers inducted in the first phase of the Cabinet at Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha. An official order was issued on Monday.

As part of the allocation, four rooms have been allotted to Ramalinga Reddy, who had earlier resigned alleging denial of the Bengaluru Development portfolio. He has been allotted rooms 335, 336, 337 and 337A.

The move is being viewed by sources as an attempt to pacify him and assure him of an additional portfolio.

Former minister Zameer Ahmad Khan, a prominent leader and close associate of Siddaramaiah, who missed a Cabinet berth in the first phase, is also said to be upset over his exclusion.

Amid demands from community leaders for his induction, rumours have also circulated about his proximity to the Deve Gowda family.

It may be recalled that Zameer Ahmad Khan was initially encouraged by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda to contest from Bengaluru, later became close to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, and subsequently quit the JD(S) to join the Congress.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is attempting to connect with the public through initiatives such as avoiding a convoy, travelling by Metro, ensuring easy public access, and announcing free bus travel for students.

The government has also announced measures including anti-rowdy squads and a one-time initiative to address long-pending issues related to Occupancy Certificates (OC) and Completion Certificates (CC).

With Bengaluru civic polls expected before September, along with upcoming bypolls in the Hiriyur and Dharwad Assembly constituencies, elections to four Legislative Council seats, and Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat and urban local body polls, the Cabinet expansion is being seen as the first major challenge for the new leadership.

Sources said the Chief Minister would need to carefully balance competing interests within the party, as failure to manage senior leaders could lead to dissent and non-cooperation.

Party insiders said the leadership is proceeding cautiously as it navigates the evolving political situation.



