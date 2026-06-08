‘We the leaders’ hits 1.7 million members in 3 days: Annamalai

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K. Annamalai has announced that his newly launched political movement, “We The Leaders,” has attracted nearly 1.7 million members within just three days of its launch, describing the response as a strong indication of public support for political change in the state.

In a message posted on social media, Annamalai thanked supporters for what he called an overwhelming response to the movement, launched with the objective of bringing about political transformation in Tamil Nadu.

“My heartfelt thanks to all my brothers, sisters, and friends. Our ‘We The Leaders’ movement, which was started with the lofty goal of creating political change in Tamil Nadu, is nearing 1.7 million members within just three days of its launch, thanks to your love and support,” he said.

Calling the achievement only the beginning of a larger journey, Annamalai expressed confidence that the movement would emerge as a significant political force in the state.

He said organisational work was progressing and that qualified individuals would soon be identified and assigned responsibilities within the movement.

“At present, including myself, everyone is merely a part of this movement. No one has been given any official responsibility or position. Suitable people will be selected and entrusted with responsibilities shortly,” he said.

Annamalai reiterated that the movement would not have permanent positions and that the current phase would focus exclusively on membership enrolment. According to him, the first month of the organisation’s activities has been reserved solely for expanding its membership base across Tamil Nadu.

The former BJP leader also cautioned supporters against organisations and groups that were allegedly using his name and photograph without authorisation.

He claimed that certain volunteers had launched separate organisations and announced district-level office-bearers in his name despite having no connection with the “We The Leaders” movement.

He specifically referred to organisations such as Annamalai Anbu Koottam, Annamalai Charitable Foundation, and Annamalai People’s Movement, stating that they had no official association with his new political initiative.

Annamalai said letters had already been sent to some of these organisations months ago,, requesting that they stop using his name.

He urged all such groups to immediately discontinue using his name, image,, and branding.

He also appealed to those interested in joining the movement to register only through the official website, WeTheLeader.org, and not through any unauthorised platforms or organisations.



