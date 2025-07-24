Cabinet to discuss Virat Kohli’s role in stampede case if named in report: Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Thursday said the state cabinet will discuss the role of cricketer Virat Kohli in connection with the June 4 stampede tragedy, which claimed 11 lives, if his name is mentioned in the judicial commission report.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said, “The report on the stampede case, submitted by retired Justice John Michael D’Cunha, will be discussed in the cabinet meeting. I don’t know how the discussion will proceed. The matter is on the agenda, but I can’t say what decision the cabinet will take.”

When asked whether the state government is planning to lodge criminal cases in connection with the incident, he responded, “The recommendations of the report will be discussed, and ultimately, the cabinet will take a decision.”

In response to a question on whether the report mentions the role of cricketer Virat Kohli, Parameshwara said, “If the report refers to him, the matter will be discussed in the cabinet. If it doesn’t, there will be no discussion.”

He clarified that the judicial commission was assigned specific terms of reference related to the stampede and not with regard to any individual. “The government did not direct the commission to investigate any particular person. The commission was instructed to probe what happened and make recommendations accordingly,” he said.

Commenting on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations about irregularities in the conduct of elections, Parameshwara said, “Rahul Gandhi has been raising concerns about electoral malpractice. The Election Commission keeps denying it. He has also said that such irregularities occurred in Karnataka. The Election Commission should take these concerns seriously. In every election, we raise issues regarding voter lists and other matters. The Commission must address them seriously.”

On the necessity of conducting a caste census in Karnataka even as the Centre is also undertaking one, Parameshwara explained, “We are conducting the census for our own state. There is no conflict between the Centre and the state. The Centre has announced its census, and we are proceeding with ours based on the parameters relevant to Karnataka.”

He added that the Centre’s exercise is limited to population and statistical data, while the state’s survey would assess broader parameters including education. “Censuses were conducted over many years in the past. Now, with modern methods, surveys can be completed more quickly,” he said.

When asked about reports of an officer requesting to be relieved from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged mass graves at a Hindu pilgrimage centre, Parameshwara said, “I am not aware of any official communication. I have only seen media reports. Unofficially, I heard that the officer submitted a letter requesting to be dropped from the SIT for personal reasons. If needed, he can be replaced.”

Regarding the recent murder of a father and son, who were BJP leaders from Bengaluru, in Andhra Pradesh, Parameshwara said the police in the respective state are investigating the case. “Since the victims are from Karnataka, the Andhra Police will come here and we will fully cooperate. Ultimately, the accused must be tracked down,” he added.