Cancer Survivors Hone the Christmas Cheer at Father Muller

Mangalore: The spirit of Christmas found its most moving expression at Father Muller Medical College Hospital as young cancer survivors and their families came together for a celebration filled with hope, courage, and heartfelt joy. The Departments of Paediatrics and Pediatric Hemato-Oncology, along with the Medical, Surgical, and Radiotherapy Oncology departments, organised a special Christmas programme that transformed the hospital space into one of laughter, warmth, and renewed faith.

The celebration, dedicated to little cancer survivors, was a poignant reminder that Christmas is not merely a season but a way of living marked by compassion, sharing, and love. Children who have braved long journeys of treatment lit up the hall with their smiles, reminding everyone present of the power of resilience and the triumph of the human spirit.

Presiding over the valedictory ceremony, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, delivered a deeply touching message through song and reflection. He spoke of life as a brief journey — “living is but three days though life may be a hundred years” — urging all to make that living meaningful through joy, giving, and care for one another. He called upon everyone to let the Christmas spirit endure beyond the festive season, extending compassion to the tired, the hopeless, and those for whom a simple smile can rekindle zest for life.

The programme was graced by the presence of Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, FMMC; Dr Dinesh Shet, HOD and Unit Head; Dr Nischitha Shetty, Professor and Unit Head, Medical Oncology; Dr Sandesh Rao HOD Radiotherapy, Dr Anil Shetty, HOD and Unit Head, Paediatrics; and Dr Chandana Pai, Pediatrician and Pediatric Hemato-Oncologist, along with several dedicated faculty members from the Department of Paediatrics, including Dr Shreedhara Avabratha, Dr Sweta Shanbhag, Dr Praveen Nayak & Dr Saritha, Neonatologist, and other specialists who continue to stand by these young warriors and their families.

A significant contribution to the success of the celebration came from Mr Harold Moras of CEDSE, Centre for Development Studies and Education (CEDSE) – Care Child Cancer, which aims at saving the precious lives of children from cancer from the economically marginalised groups by curative, preventive, and health promotion interventions, and the Indian Cancer Society. A long-time associate of the cancer and paediatric wards, Mr Moras is well known for his tireless service — providing nutritious meals, essential supplies, toys, and emotional support to children with cancer and patients battling chronic and end-of-life illnesses. His team of volunteers brought cheer, comfort, and companionship, embodying the true meaning of Christmas.

The Indian Cancer Society, a Bengaluru-based NGO serving the coastal region, has been instrumental in cancer awareness, screening camps, Pap smear testing, and financial assistance to patients at diagnosis. Ms Shaila Lobo, Regional In-Charge, along with her dedicated team — Ranjan AV, Swathi, Sunitha, Deepa Kumari, Vishnu, Prasada, and Shreya — reaffirmed their strong association with Father Muller in reaching even the remotest communities with cancer care and awareness.

Adding colour and delight to the day, MSW students engaged the children and parents with lively dances and interactive activities, while a captivating puppet show by Ms Ujwala Krishna Raj drew laughter and applause. Christmas gifts, treatment funds, and bridge funds for paediatric and other cancer patients were generously supported by the Indian Cancer Society, Team Karnataka, and Oracle Solutions. Santa Claus for the day, Mr Denzil Rego, brought alive the magic of Christmas with gifts and cheer, while Mr Harold Moras and his team lovingly provided cake and lunch for patients and families across the wards.

Dr Chandana Pai conceptualised the event while Ms Vandana Carvalho, Medical Social Worker from the Cancer Department, played a key role in coordinating the arrangements and ensuring the smooth conduct of the event.

More than a celebration, the programme stood as a testament to hope — that even within hospital walls, Christmas can bloom through shared humanity, kindness, and unwavering support. For the little survivors and their families, it was a day where illness took a backseat and joy, laughter, and love took centre stage.