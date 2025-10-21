Captain Brijesh Chowta Accuses Siddaramaiah Government of Spreading Misinformation Regarding GST Reforms

Bengaluru: Captain Brijesh Chowta has launched a strong criticism against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka, alleging a deliberate campaign of misinformation surrounding the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration. Chowta asserts that the state government is “rattled” by the positive impact of the GST rationalization on citizens, traders, and middle-class families across India.

According to Chowta, the GST reforms have brought significant relief to various segments of the population. He highlighted the reduction of tax rates on goods, with items previously taxed at 12 or 18 percent now falling under the 5 percent bracket, and products formerly taxed at 28 percent being lowered to 18 percent. Chowta claims that these changes have resulted in annual savings of thousands of rupees for families and have eased the burden on small businesses.

Chowta further contends that Karnataka’s own ministers and officials supported the GST rate rationalization within the GST Council, emphasizing the absence of opposition or objections during the decision-making process. He pointed out that the decision was taken unanimously, with Karnataka duly represented, and that the state’s Revenue Minister has acknowledged that Karnataka’s strong tax buoyancy would compensate for any temporary revenue decline.

“For the Chief Minister to now attack the same reform that his government endorsed is not a fiscal concern. It is political insecurity,” Chowta stated.

Chowta dismissed the claim of a Rs 15,000 crore loss as baseless, asserting that there is no official documentation to support it. He affirmed that every rupee of GST collected has been shared with the states in accordance with GST Council decisions, and that Karnataka has received its full share.

Chowta contrasted the financial management of the Congress government in Karnataka with that of the Modi government at the center. He accused the state government of overseeing a shift from revenue-surplus to revenue-deficit, and cited concerns, even within the Congress party, about the state’s strained finances. He also referenced the state’s economic advisor’s recent exposure of a Rs 400 crore annual loss allegedly caused by the sand-mafia and a nexus between officials and smuggling operations.

“While the Modi Government is reducing taxes, boosting growth, and strengthening the middle class, the Congress Government in Karnataka is raising costs, mismanaging the treasury, and creating excuses,” Chowta declared. He concluded by asserting that the people of Karnataka are capable of discerning “who is delivering relief and who is playing politics.”