Captain Brijesh Chowta Meets Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal; Renews Push for Rani Abakka Maritime University in Mangalore

New Delhi: Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament, Captain Brijesh Chowta, met with Hon’ble Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, today in New Delhi to formally request the establishment of a National Maritime University in Mangalore and proposed to name it after Rani Abbakka, the legendary Tuluva queen and fearless naval commander.

This proposal comes as part of Captain Chowta’s continued efforts to honor the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Abbakka, who is celebrated for her resistance against colonial powers and safeguarding the coasts of Bharat. The proposed university aims to serve as a world-class centre for maritime education, research, and innovation, while commemorating the legacy of India’s first woman naval warrior.

This meeting follows Captain Chowta’s detailed discussions held yesterday with the Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Shri T. K. Ramachandran, during which he had also strongly pitched for Mangalore to house the proposed University.

Captain Chowta has been steadfast in his vision to make Mangalore a maritime education hub on the western coast, with a focus on skill development, heritage, and global shipping linkages. He has urged the Ministry to expedite the necessary approvals and to consider naming the university after Rani Abbakka as a symbolic and fitting tribute to her contribution to the Indian freedom struggle.