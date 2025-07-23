Young Author Reshel Bretny Fernandes Presents Book to BJP National Spokesperson Anil Antony

New Delhi: Reshel Bretny Fernandes, a young author and orator hailing from Mangalore, presented her book, “Bharat at 2047: Role of Youth,” to Sri Anil K. Antony, National Secretary and Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Incharge for North Eastern States.

The presentation took place in Delhi. Sri Antony is also the son of former Defence Minister of India, Sri A. K. Antony. The book reportedly focuses on the potential contributions of young people to India’s development by the year 2047.