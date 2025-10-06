Carmelita Alvares Hailed for Lifetime Contribution to Music Education

Mangaluru: Celebrated music teacher Carmelita Alvares expressed profound gratitude and satisfaction during the International Music Day celebration held at Kalaangann on October 5, 2025, where she was honored for her remarkable contributions to the field of music education. The event was jointly organized by Mandd Sobhann and Sumell.

In her acceptance speech, Alvares reflected on her distinguished forty-year career, stating, “Music sweetens human life. Over the last forty years, I have taught music to thousands of children. I’m truly blessed to have been a Music Teacher. Teaching music has given me Complete Satisfaction. And today, this honor has come to me unexpectedly.”

The felicitation ceremony was attended by prominent figures from both Mandd Sobhann and Sumell. Raina Sequeira, Coordinator of Sumell, provided an introductory overview of Sumell’s mission, highlighting Eric Bab Ozario’s vision in establishing the organization, its commitment to nurturing emerging artists through mentorship from senior artists, and the diverse range of programs it offers. Louis Pinto, President of Mandd Sobhann, formally felicitated Carmelita Alvares, and the citation was read by Premi Lobo. Among those present on the dais were office bearers Rony Crasta, Sunil Monteiro, Clara Pinto, and Wilfred Alvares, spouse of the awardee. Ashlin Vismaya Lobo served as the program’s compere, while Keron Madtha managed the announcements.

The International Music Day celebration commenced with a serene flute performance by Clara D’Cunha, who skillfully crafted an atmosphere befitting the occasion at Kalaangann.

Following the formal ceremony, Sumell presented “Antyakshari” as the 286th installment of the Monthly Theatre Series. The Antyakshari contest adhered to the traditional format, requiring each subsequent song to begin with the last letter of the preceding song. The competition spanned six rounds, encompassing a diverse selection of musical genres, including traditional songs, Mandd Sobhann compositions, Goan melodies, songs incorporating boys’ and girls’ names, an interactive round involving audience participation, and a multilingual round featuring songs in Kannada, Tulu, English, Hindi, Punjabi, and Srilankan.

The “Antyakshari” performance was met with enthusiastic applause from the audience. Simon Monteiro, Lavina Danthy, Reinald Lobo, Jacinta Bela, Prima Ferrao, Prithuma Monteiro, and Raina Sequeira skillfully compered the various rounds. The musical accompaniment, led by Sanjay Rodrigues, featured Alron Rodrigues, Ashwil Colaco, Reinald Lobo, and Keith Rasquinha, who collectively enhanced the vibrant atmosphere with their soulful performances.