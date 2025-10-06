Security tightened as Andhra Pradesh Dy CM-cum-actor Pavan Kalyan to arrive in K’taka’s Chintamani

Chikkaballapura: Karnataka police have made tight security arrangements for Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Chintamani town in Chikkaballapur district. Thousands of fans from Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural region, and neighbouring Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh have thronged the venue.

Pawan Kalyan is attending a private programme in Chintamani. Heavy police deployment has been made at the venue, with strict security measures in place. To prevent any untoward incidents, more than 1,500 police personnel have been deployed at the venue and in surrounding areas. The security arrangements are being monitored by two SPs, three Additional SPs, and six Dy SPs.

Chikkaballapur SP Kushal Choksi stated that entry is restricted to pass holders. Every individual entering the venue is being strictly checked with Hand-Held Metal Detectors (HHMD) and Door-Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD). In view of the possibility of fake passes being used, entry is permitted only after verifying the authenticity of the passes.

Pawan Kalyan has a large fan base in Karnataka, and his recent movie ‘They Call Him OG’ has become a superhit.

Pavan Kalyan’s proactive role in defusing the controversy over superhit ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ has been widely appreciated. Some parts of the Telugu audience had called for a boycott of ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, accusing it of “promoting Kannada dominance” or disfavouring Telugu interests. Pawan Kalyan stepped in to discourage such moves, urging fans to rise above regional divides and protect cinema as an art form.

In the context of his own film ‘They Call Him OG’, Pawan appealed to fans to avoid “social media wars” and infighting. That stance aligns with his broader message urging respect for different films and diverging fandoms.

As a political figure, Pawan Kalyan often emphasises unity across linguistic and cultural lines.

Pawan Kalyan is the founder and president of the Jana Sena Party (JSP), a regional political party in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Jana Sena has allied with both the BJP and the TDP at different points in time. In the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, the JSP–TDP–BJP alliance secured a sweeping victory, and Pawan Kalyan was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.