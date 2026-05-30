‘Carry forward Congress ideology’: Siddaramaiah congratulates Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday congratulated CM-designate D.K. Shivakumar on his unanimous election as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and expressed confidence in his ability to lead both the state and the party through challenging times.

In a message addressed to Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah said he had closely observed his colleague’s “indomitable energy, organisational skills, and unquestionable loyalty” to the Congress party and hoped these qualities would be utilised for the welfare of the people of Karnataka.

He said Karnataka was not only the leading state in the country in terms of per capita income but had also emerged as a model for equitable distribution of wealth, power, and opportunities. Siddaramaiah added that every scheme launched in the state was being adopted and implemented by other states, which was a matter of pride.

Reflecting on his tenure, Siddaramaiah said he was proud to have served Kannadigas as Chief Minister for a total of eight years and to have contributed towards making Karnataka a prosperous, self-reliant, and self-respecting state.

“The responsibility of carrying this development journey forward now rests on your shoulders. I am confident that you possess the commitment, capability, and vision required to fulfil this task,” he told Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah noted that people across the country were facing economic insecurity and uncertainty about the future, and said it was now Shivakumar’s responsibility to instil confidence among the people through effective governance while keeping the state on the path of development.

Turning to the Congress party’s political challenges, Siddaramaiah acknowledged that the party had suffered setbacks at the national level in recent years. He said while elections may be won or lost, the party must never suffer ideological defeat, stressing that ideological failure eventually leads to electoral failure and decline.

He emphasised that alongside Karnataka’s development, restoring the Congress party’s past glory rested on all party members, expressing hope that Shivakumar’s leadership would help overcome challenges and strengthen the party’s position.

Siddaramaiah also voiced concern over what he described as attempts to divide the country along caste and religious lines, questioning of the Constitution, and suppression of dissent. He said India, built through the sacrifices of Congress leaders, was being fragmented in the name of caste and religion, while the Constitution itself was being questioned. He added that those who challenged authority were being suppressed and those who killed Mahatma Gandhi were now glorifying Godse.

Calling for a renewed ideological struggle, Siddaramaiah said Congress, founded on constitutional values of equality, harmony, social justice, and secularism, must be strengthened from the grassroots level.

He said the country was passing through a phase that demanded a “second freedom struggle” to protect constitutional values, national unity, and integrity.

“In this struggle, not only the entire Legislature Party but all seven crore people of Karnataka will stand with you,” Siddaramaiah said, wishing Shivakumar success in his new role.