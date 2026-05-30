St. Anthony’s Basilica, Dornahalli, to Celebrate Annual Feast with Grandeur

Dornahalli, Mysore: St. Anthony’s Basilica, Dornahalli, a revered pilgrimage center within the Diocese of Mysore, is poised to host its annual feast with profound devotion and elaborate celebrations from June 4 to June 13, 2026. This significant event is anticipated to draw thousands of devotees seeking spiritual solace and blessings from St. Anthony of Padua, renowned for countless attributed miracles.

The festivities are scheduled to commence with a ceremonial Flag Hoisting on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 5:30 PM. Most Rev. Dr. Francis Serrao SJ, the esteemed Bishop of the Diocese of Mysore, will preside over this inaugural event, marking the official beginning of the novena preparations. The preparatory period will encompass daily Masses and preaching services, offering spiritual nourishment to pilgrims. English Masses will be celebrated each morning at 7:00 AM, while Kannada Masses will be held at 11:00 AM and 5:30 PM, catering to the diverse linguistic needs of the congregation.

The pinnacle of the celebrations will be the Feast Day, observed on Saturday, June 13, 2026. A Festive High Mass, conducted in Kannada, is scheduled for 10:00 AM. This momentous liturgy will also be presided over by Most Rev. Dr. Francis Serrao SJ, Bishop of Mysore, underscoring the spiritual significance of the occasion. Devotees from various regions of Karnataka and neighboring states are expected to converge upon the Basilica, participating in the annual rites and seeking the intercession and benevolent graces of St. Anthony.

The administration of St. Anthony’s Basilica has meticulously arranged comprehensive facilities to accommodate the influx of pilgrims and devotees throughout the feast celebrations. These provisions are designed to ensure a comfortable and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

The invitation to this esteemed annual feast is extended by Rev. Fr. David Sagayaraj, Rector of St. Anthony’s Basilica, Dornahalli, alongside Rev. Fr. Praveen Pedru, Administrator of the Basilica. Their collective efforts highlight the profound commitment to fostering faith and community within this sacred institution.

St. Anthony’s Basilica, Dornahalli, boasts a rich and compelling history, deeply interwoven with faith and miraculous occurrences. Its origins trace back approximately 220 years when a farmer, while tending to his fields, unearthed a wooden statue believed to possess extraordinary powers. This discovery was later identified as a representation of St. Anthony of Padua. As devotion to the saint burgeoned and pilgrims increasingly flocked to the site, a modest shrine was erected in 1920. This initial construction was spearheaded by the then Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. S. D’Silva, with invaluable support from Shri Thambu Chetty, Dewan of Mysore Palace, and his brother, Shri Dharmaraj Chetty.

The escalating number of pilgrims and a growing testament to reported miracles necessitated the construction of a more expansive church. Under the visionary leadership of Very Rev. Fr. I. H. Lobo, the construction of the present edifice commenced in 1964. The newly built church was subsequently blessed and inaugurated on June 13, 1969, by Most Rev. Dr. Matthias Fernandez, who served as the Bishop of Mysore at that time.

In a momentous recognition of its profound spiritual importance and the unwavering devotion of the faithful, the church was elevated to the distinguished status of a “Minor Basilica” by His Holiness Pope Francis on October 17, 2019. This significant declaration was officially proclaimed on June 9, 2020, by Most Rev. Dr. K. A. William, Bishop of Mysore, during a solemn Thanksgiving Mass, marking a pivotal chapter in the Basilica’s illustrious history.