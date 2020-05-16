Spread the love



















Case Filed against Fake News on 40 A J Hospital Staff Infected with COVID-19

Mangaluru: “In this era of COVID pandemic, all are trying to infuse courage in the minds of people. As the government says that we need to have the Information regarding COVID-19 but should not fear the disease”, said the medical director of A J Hospital Dr Prashanth Marla in a press statement here on May 16.

In his press release, Dr Prashanth Marla has clarified, “All the healthcare workers who are known as COVID warriors who work hand in hand with the government and the Police department in this crisis. They are working with all adverse conditions and the false social stigma”.

Dr Prashanth Marla also said, “In this situation, every individual must support and give courage to the frontline warriors. The media plays a vital role in boosting their morale, but it is unfortunate to note that some miscreants are spreading false news in social media, which will tilt this fine balance. People are scared to work in hospitals as well as it has created a panic situation in the minds of the patients visiting the hospitals. The government has given guidelines on managing the hospitals, and all are following the norms. As per their protocols, when a healthcare worker uses personal protective equipment (PPE), they need not be quarantined. The patients visiting hospitals also need not worry about the cross-infection when guidelines are followed”.

Dr Prashant Marla pointed out that false news is being circulated in the social media regarding A J Hospital with 40+ positive patients in the hospital which is far from the truth, and it is baseless. Every day the government is releasing the bulletin on CVOVID-19, and this news is far from the truth. As per precautionary measures, 25 staff who were involved in managing Patient number 1009 are kept under observation only and are not tested positive”.

“This press release is issued to take away the fear out from the minds of the people regarding the hospitals and healthcare workers. Just clapping, lighting lamp and ringing the bell is not sufficient, appreciating the efforts of COVID warriors and supporting them is necessary instead of defaming”, said Dr Prashanth Marla.

In this connection, the A J Hospital management has filed a case in the Cyber police station.

