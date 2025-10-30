Case Filed Against Motorcyclist for Obstructing Ambulance in Bantwal

Bantwal: Law enforcement officials have registered a case against a motorcyclist for allegedly impeding the progress of an ambulance transporting individuals injured in an accident. The incident occurred on October 30, 2025, near N.G. Circle in B.C. Road, within the Bantwal taluk.

According to official reports released by the Bantwal Town Police, the ambulance, bearing the registration number KA-22-C-1382, was en route from Puttur Government Hospital to Mangaluru, conveying victims of the Bisse Ghat accident who required advanced medical treatment. At approximately 1:30 p.m., a motorcyclist, identified as Mohammed Mansoor, 38, a resident of Bettampady village in Puttur taluk, allegedly obstructed the ambulance’s passage. Authorities state that Mr. Mansoor, operating a motorcycle bearing the registration number KA-19-EK-0696, purportedly failed to yield to the emergency vehicle despite the audible siren.

The Bantwal Town Police have formally registered the case as Crime No. 128/2025 under Sections 110 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Law enforcement officials have confirmed that the accused, Mohammed Mansoor, has been taken into custody. Further legal proceedings are currently underway. The charges reflect the serious nature of obstructing emergency medical services, potentially endangering the lives of those requiring urgent care. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have stated that all aspects of the incident will be thoroughly examined to ensure appropriate legal action is taken.