Mangaluru’s Reuben Machado Sets World Record Playing the Flute While Swimming

Mangaluru: Reuben Jason Machado of Mangaluru has distinguished himself by establishing a new world record for playing the flute continuously while swimming underwater. This remarkable feat was accomplished at the St Aloysius (Deemed to be University) swimming pool in Mangaluru.

Machado played the flute for approximately 20 minutes, traversing 750 meters, equivalent to six laps of the 75-meter pool, all while maintaining the integrity of the instrument against water intrusion. Performing face-up, he demonstrated exceptional control and precision, captivating onlookers with his musical skill.

The Golden Book of World Records team, under the guidance of Manish Bisht, officially documented and verified Machado’s achievement. Bisht lauded the performance, stating, “I’ve seen swimmers and musicians, but never someone combining both like this.”

A former journalism lecturer at St Aloysius College, Machado transitioned from academia to a full-time career in music. Proficient in flute, saxophone, and guitar, he leads his own musical ensemble. He has also contributed flute tracks to Bollywood background scores, collaborating with Sonu Nigam.

Richard and Jane Machado, Reuben’s parents, along with his wife, Anusha, were present to witness the record-breaking event. His father, visibly moved, embraced him upon his exit from the water. Notably, Machado’s mother is also a flautist and swimmer, underscoring the family’s deep connection to both disciplines.

Adding to the significance of his accomplishment, Machado only began swimming training three years before this event. Inspired by his father, he learned to swim at Mangala Swimming Pool and embarked on this distinctive endeavor to merge his passions for music and swimming. His rigorous preparation involved daily 4 a.m. practice sessions, synchronizing flute playing with swimming techniques.

Dr. Praveen Martis, Vice Chancellor of St Aloysius University, extended his congratulations to Machado, stating, “Just two months ago, our student Ramona created a world record in dance. Now, Reuben has done it in our very own swimming pool. These achievements add great pride to our 140-year-old institution.”