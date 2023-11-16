Cash-for-postings: Allegations will only help CM’s son grow as a leader, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday rejected the ‘cash-for-transfer’ allegations of the JD(S) and the BJP against the Chief Minister’s son and former MLA Dr Yathindra as baseless and an unnecessary controversy created by the Opposition.

“The JD(S) and the BJP are targeting Yathindra with frivolous allegations as they are devoid of any real issues. By creating unnecessary controversies, they are only giving free publicity to help Yathindra grow as a leader,” Shivakumar said while speaking to reporters at the Chief Minister’s home office in Bengaluru.

“I watched the video in the morning. Yathindra has not taken the names of any officer or post or even made any remark which can be even remotely construed as a transfer scam. What is wrong if he wants a few good officers transferred to his father’s constituency? It is natural for politicians to seek transfer of good officers to their constituencies,” he added.

Responding to a question on the appropriateness of Yathindra seeking transfers in his father’s constituency, Shivakumar said, “Many a time I am unable to spend time in my constituency, and my brother attends to the requests of the people. Many times, we delegate responsibilities to local leaders in the constituency as well. There is nothing wrong in it.”

The leader said that Yathindra is also the Chairman of the Ashraya Committee and he was only trying to address the issues of the constituency in a Jana Samparka meet.

As the Chairman of the Ashraya Committee, he is well within his powers to address issues related to schools in the constituency, he added.

Responding to a query on corruption allegations in transfers, he said that transfer season was over long back and there are no transfers happening currently. These allegations are a clear sign of desperation.

Asked if the Congress was stooping too low to dub former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy as ‘electricity thief’, Shivakumar said, “I have asked all my party workers not to comment on this issue. We did not say Kumaraswamy has stolen power. He would have given the contract of illuminating his house to the vendor and he would have done that.”

“If my car driver causes an accident, it is natural for people to say DK Shivakumar’s car was involved in an accident. Leaders sometimes have to face challenges due to issues created by others. Kumaraswamy has displayed magnanimity by admitting the mistake. Such things happen in politics,” he added.

Responding to a question on whether a JD(S) MLA met him on Wednesday night, he said, “No MLA has either met me or spoken to me. MLAs from all parties come to me for constituency works. But I have not spoken to any JD(S) MLA politically.”



