Cash-for-postings: Kumaraswamy has forgotten his wife, son are also in politics, says K’taka CM Siddaramaiah



Bengaluru: As the ‘cash-for-postings’ debate rages in Karnataka following the release of a video involving his son and former MLA Dr Yathindra, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit back and said that “unfortunately, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who was involved in rampant corruption during his tenure, thinks all are like him.”

He added, “HD Kumaraswamy seems to have forgotten that his wife and son are also in politics. I refrain from stooping to Kumaraswamy’s level and speaking about his family in the same manner. I urge former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda to advise his son to avoid becoming an object of ridicule in front of Kannadigas.”

“Though Dr. Yathindra did not contest the elections, he remains committed to the development of Varuna. Kumaraswamy’s false allegations are nothing but his cruel attempt to mentally disturb my son,” Siddaramaiah added.

“His pessimistic attitude does not allow him to think beyond corruption. His insecurity in politics often forces him to fabricate fake stories to paint a negative picture of his political opponents. The same has happened with respect to the recent public phone conversation between me and my son about the development of schools in Varuna constituency,” Siddaramaiah explained.

Varuna Constituency Ashraya Committee Chairman and KDP member Dr. Yatindra has been tirelessly working for the development of the region, including improving the government schools using CSR funds.

Yathindra was discussing the list of beneficiary schools for development. Kumaraswamy has twisted this phone conversation which happened in front of the public to falsely attribute it to corruption in transfers, the CM charged.

“People of Karnataka have been seeing Kumaraswamy’s attempt to personally defame me since his party lost miserably in the elections. Now he has gone one step further to hurt my family for his ulterior political motives. This has exposed his sadistic mindset,” he stated.