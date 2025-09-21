Caste Census Chaos: ‘Headless, Rootless Hit-and-Run Government’ – Union Minister V. Somanna

Udupi: Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, V. Somanna, has launched a scathing critique of the Karnataka state government’s handling of the caste census, labeling it a “headless, rootless ‘hit-and-run’ government” that has created “complete confusion.” Addressing the media in Udupi, Somanna called for immediate intervention by the High Court to safeguard the dignity of the people of Karnataka.

The Union Minister’s remarks come amid escalating political tensions surrounding the state government’s decision to proceed with the caste census. Somanna questioned the necessity of the state-level exercise, particularly in light of the ongoing nationwide survey conducted by the Government of India. He likened Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s involvement to an unwarranted intrusion, asserting that it has eroded the trust of the common populace.

“Siddaramaiah is doing what should never have been attempted in his second term,” Somanna stated, emphasizing the perceived lack of consultation and foresight in the government’s decision-making process. He accused the Chief Minister of engaging in “petty politics” and provoking caste sentiments among the people, thereby creating unnecessary divisions within society. Somanna argued that Siddaramaiah could have solidified his legacy as a leader of vision had he avoided such divisive tactics.

The Union Minister further demanded explicit clarity in the caste census records, specifically regarding the identification of the Veerashaiva–Lingayat community and the Hindu religion. He insisted that the caste column should clearly designate “Veerashaiva–Lingayat,” and the religion column should unequivocally state “Hindu.” Somanna asserted the existence of only six recognized religions in the country, dismissing any notion of a seventh. He accused Siddaramaiah of orchestrating “misleading conspiracies” aimed at consolidating the Congress party’s vote bank by unsettling the public mind.

“In the column for caste, it should be clearly written as ‘Veerashaiva–Lingayat,’ and for religion, it must be written as ‘Hindu,’” Somanna declared.

Somanna’s forceful pronouncements have ignited renewed political controversy within the state, with BJP leaders reiterating their staunch opposition to the Congress government’s approach to the caste census. The issue remains a point of contention, promising further debate and scrutiny in the days ahead.