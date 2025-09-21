Siddaramaiah is Trying to Become the ‘Pope of Karnataka’ – Sunil Kumar

Udupi: Former minister and senior BJP leader Sunil Kumar sharply criticized the state government’s move to conduct a caste census for backward classes. Speaking at a press conference in Udupi, he accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of rushing into the process without proper preparation.

“The government has decided to conduct the caste census within just 15 days solely at the insistence of CM Siddaramaiah. This shows the government’s negligence and hasty approach. The Backward Classes Commission has been forced into this task without any groundwork. The decision must be reconsidered immediately, and opinions from all sections of society should be taken before moving forward,” Sunil Kumar stated.

Expressing anger over the inclusion of Christians along with 47 Hindu sub-castes in the list, he said: “The government has not issued any official clarification on this matter. If public sentiments are ignored, protests will become inevitable in every taluk of the state,” he warned.

Launching a direct attack on Siddaramaiah, Sunil Kumar alleged: “The CM is playing politics to gain the support of the Christian community. He is trying to divide society and project himself as the ‘Pope of Karnataka’. Earlier, he engaged in politics wearing the cloak of Tipu Sultan; now he appears in the guise of a priest. This has reduced the government to a puppet in the hands of clerics,” he charged.

Commenting on internal rifts within the Congress, he remarked:“In the cabinet, Siddaramaiah stands isolated. Factions led by leaders like Ramesh Jarkiholi, D.K. Parameshwar, and Randeep Surjewala are gaining strength. After the political developments of November–December, the Congress has been deeply trapped in factional disputes.”

On the issue of Lingayat religion, Sunil Kumar clarified the BJP’s stand:“Our position is clear. We do not believe in dividing society in the name of religion. Therefore, we will appeal to Lingayat seers and leaders to safeguard unity within the community,” he said.

Calling for a shift in focus, he stressed that an economic and educational survey would be far more essential than a caste census.

“In such a hurried process, confusion is bound to arise, and a quality report cannot be expected. The government must regain people’s trust and undertake a proper survey,” he suggested.

“Our struggle will continue until the name of the Christian community is removed from the list of Hindu sub-castes. The people’s protest will soon reach an unstoppable stage,” he warned.