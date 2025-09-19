Caste survey will begin on Sep 22, it won’t be postponed: K’taka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Amid the row over conducting the Socio-Economic and Academic Survey, popularly known as the caste census, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday declared that the survey will begin on September 22 and will not be postponed.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha, CM Siddaramaiah responded to a question on opposition within the cabinet regarding the economic and social survey and about rumours of the caste census exercise getting postponed.

Speaking further, CM Siddaramaiah stated that the Backward Classes Commission is a statutory body and it cannot be issued any directions. Opinions regarding the survey have been explained to the Commission, and the final decision will be taken by the Commission itself.

He said that the BJP is politicising the matter and accusing the Congress-led government of being anti-Hindu. Instructions have been given to all ministers to collectively reject this allegation.

Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar stated, “We will clear all confusions and conduct the social and educational survey. We will ensure social justice within the legal framework.”

He was speaking to the media in Ramanagara on Friday after participating in the birth anniversary celebration of former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs.

When asked about the criticism directed at the government over the caste census, he said, “The BJP and some other parties are conspiring and spreading false propaganda. We will ensure justice for all. Communities have been listed alphabetically in the caste list. We will visit each household and collect information from everyone.”

When asked about former Legislative Council Chairman Sudarshan giving him certain suggestions in his speech, Shivakumar said, “He suggested that his views be conveyed to the Backward Classes Commission. I told him to share his suggestions with the Commission. We will also bring it to the attention of the Chief Minister and hold discussions on the matter.”

Meanwhile, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi, a close associate of CM Siddaramaiah, stated, “If a person converts to another religion, that is the end of it; his caste cannot be added along with that religion.”

Minister Jarkiholi said there is currently no confusion regarding the caste census. The confusion was due to the addition of extra castes. Only the castes listed in the Scheduled List must be recorded, he maintained.

If one converts to Christianity or any other religion, only that religion should be recorded in the census. Caste cannot be added along with Christianity. The caste census will begin on September 22 and will not be postponed, he stated.

Minister for Backward Class Development Shivraj Tangadagi has agreed to drop the extra castes. The Chief Minister has instructed about seven to eight ministers to take a final decision on this matter, he added.

Sources stated that due to the opposition, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has agreed to delete additional castes and Hindu sub-castes added as categories of the Christian religion. The ministers objected to the Commission of Backward Classes for adding castes without consulting them.

Meanwhile, Karnataka In-Charge and National General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has met CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar in this regard and discussed the matter.

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje on Friday charged that the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Karnataka is attempting to divide Hindus into various groups and take away the reservation benefits of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes through the caste census.

Speaking to reporters in Bidar, Shobha said, “Whenever Siddaramaiah faces failure, he resorts to the strategy of dividing castes. In 2013, he attempted to divide the Veerashaiva and Lingayat communities, even at the village level. This time, he is attempting to divide all castes in Karnataka in the name of caste census. He has created many new sub-castes, and along with that, he is also trying to divide Veerashaivas and Lingayats. Besides, he has created sub-castes such as Vokkaliga-Christian, Lingayat-Christian, Ganiga-Christian, and Nekara-Christian. Why are you doing this?” she questioned.

She further stated, “This is a clear conspiracy to snatch away our reservations. If you want to become a Christian, you become one; there is no problem. But whoever converts to Christianity from SC, ST, or backward communities should identify themselves as Christians. Those who convert will get the facilities provided to minorities.”



