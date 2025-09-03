Catholic Board of Education Celebrates Teachers’ Day with Grand Felicitation Ceremony

Mangaluru: The Catholic Board of Education (CBE) of Mangaluru hosted a Teachers’ Day Celebration and Felicitation Ceremony today at the Shanthi Kiran Hall, Bajjodi, Mangaluru, a dual-purpose event to honour both the academic excellence of students and the dedicated services of Teachers. The gathering brought together students, teachers, and distinguished dignitaries from the field of education as well as clergy to celebrate the occasion.

The ceremony was presided over by Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Mangalore and President of the Catholic Board of Education. Dr Cyprian Monterio, Director of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of Karnataka, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

A total of 21 students who achieved the highest marks in the SSLC examinations and seven PUC rank holders from the academic year 2024-2025 were felicitated. The event also recognised the outstanding performance of university students, honouring five undergraduate and three postgraduate rank holders from the 2023-2024 academic year.

In his presidential address, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha emphasised the institution’s commitment to holistic education, stating, “The role of a teacher in the growth of an individual is both pivotal and profound. Through committed service, a teacher empowers students to excel, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to society and the nation, and to emerge as a ‘Vishwa Manava’—a universal human being. Teachers are the cultivators of values, culture, and discipline, fostering human respect and guiding individuals toward a civilised life. Education, transcending barriers of caste and religion, is a tool for imparting a broader horizon of solidarity, human dignity, truth, justice, and critical thinking. The Catholic Board of Education is dedicated to providing this comprehensive formation.

Bishop further noted that our institutions are committed to nurturing not just academic excellence, but also a strong foundation of values. He said, “The success we celebrate today is a testament to the hard work of our students, the unwavering dedication of our teachers, and the constant support of their parents. I extend my gratitude to all the teachers who are transforming lives and to the students who make us so proud.”

Chief guest Dr. Cyprian Monterio addressed the gathering, expressing his immense pride in the quality of education provided by schools in the district. He acknowledged the multifaceted challenges teachers face today, from keeping pace with rapid technological advancements to navigating the complexities of a new generation. “Our schools and teachers are successfully meeting these challenges, and their dedication is truly commendable. The education imparted here goes beyond mere academics; it is about building character and fostering a sense of social responsibility. I am proud to see students and teachers rise to meet these demands with resilience and innovation.” He continued, “Teachers’ Day is a celebration of a sacred bond, and teachers are truly the heroes of transformation. They are the ones who can shape students into the heroes of their own time.”

The ceremony also honoured several special achievers. Mrs. Sharal Shanti Pinto, Graduate Assistant at St Lawrence English Medium School, Bondel, received the ‘Best Teacher Award’ for 2024 from the Unaided Private Schools Association (R) Karnataka (RUPSA). Mr Y.F. Kalwada, Associate Teacher at St Jacob Higher Primary School, Farla, was felicitated with the Taluk Level Best Teacher Award for 2024.

Prof. Roshan Vincy Santhumayor, Vice Principal of Padua College of Commerce and Management, was recognised with the ‘Social Impact Personality Award’ from the Wisdom Institutions Network and as the ‘Best Red Cross Youth Officer’ at the Mangalore University and District levels. Rev. Dr. Anthony Prakash Monteiro, Principal of St Philomena’s College (Autonomous), Puttur, was felicitated for his significant role in helping the college achieve autonomous status in 2024. Ms. Remona Yvette Pereira was honoured for setting a record in the Golden Book of World Records by performing Bharatanatyam continuously for 170 hours.

Dr. Cyprian Monteiro, Director of Primary Education, Bangalore, was also felicitated for his achievements. Additionally, 28 CBE-managed schools were recognised and honoured for achieving a 100% pass rate in the last academic year. Retired teachers were also given a fond farewell, and other teachers were recognised for their achievements.

Among the retired teachers who were felicitated, Smt. Valsa of St. Bridget Higher Primary School, Sullia, and Smt. Byula M. Rego of Milagres High School, Mangalore, expressed their sentiments of gratitude and the joy of being a teacher.

Rev. Dr. Praveen L. Lasrado, Secretary of the Catholic Board of Education (CBE), welcomed the gathering. Fr. Sunil Pinto, Headmaster of St. Ann English Medium School, Kadaba, delivered the vote of thanks. A prayer for the departed souls of teachers who served the institution was offered by Fr. Jason Monis of Loretto Central School, Loretto Bantwal, followed by a moment of silence. The meticulously planned programme also featured a prayer song by students of St Mary’s Central School, Kinnigoli, and a farewell song by students from St. Lawrence English Medium School, Bondel. Smt. Teeza D’Mello and Shri Sunil Lewis, from Infant Jesus Higher Primary School, Modankap, Bantwal, compered the programme.

The event not only celebrated the academic and professional accomplishments of the students and teachers but also reaffirmed the Catholic Board of Education (CBE)’s enduring legacy of fostering a culture of excellence in the coastal city.

News & Pics By Canara Communication Centre