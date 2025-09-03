Three Arrested, Including Doctor, in Infant Sale Case in Udupi

Udupi: Shirva police have apprehended three individuals, including a medical professional, in connection with the alleged sale of a newborn that occurred at a private hospital in Mangaluru last month. The arrested individuals are implicated in a scheme involving the acquisition of an infant delivered by an unmarried woman.

Prabhavati and her husband, Ramesh Moolya, residents of Kallugudde in the 92nd Heruru village, Kapu taluk, aroused suspicion when they presented a four-day-old infant at the local Anganwadi center for registration on the Poshan Tracker. The Anganwadi worker, noting inconsistencies, initiated inquiries that revealed the child was not biologically related to the couple. Subsequent questioning disclosed that the infant had been born to an unmarried woman at Colaco Hospital in Mangaluru, and that the Moolyas had allegedly obtained the child through financial transactions facilitated by hospital personnel.

A police investigation corroborated that the baby girl was born on August 3, 2025, at Colaco Hospital. Authorities allege that Prabhavati’s cousin played a crucial role in arranging the illicit transaction. According to police reports, the accused parties paid Rs 4.5 lakh to acquire the child, with the complicity of individuals within the hospital.

The Shirva Police Station has registered a case under Crime No. 54/2025, citing violations of Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act of 2016, as well as Sections 143(4), 61, 64, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita-2023.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dr. Somesh Solomon, Vijayalakshmi @ Vijaya, and Navaneeth Narayan. During interrogation, all three reportedly confessed to their involvement in the crime. They have been remanded to judicial custody, according to Udupi Superintendent of Police, Hariram Shankar. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to uncover the full extent of the network involved in this alleged infant sale.