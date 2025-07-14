Catholic Sabha Kuloor Unit Distributes Books to St. Antony Church Primary School Students

Kuloor: The Catholic Sabha Kuloor Unit recently held a book distribution programme benefiting the students of St. Antony Church Primary School. The initiative provided free books to a total of 184 students spanning Grades 1 through 7.

The event was conducted under the patronage of Fr. Victor Vijay Lobo, Parish Priest of St. Antony Church and Spiritual Director of the Catholic Sabha Kuloor Unit. Distinguished guests included Mrs. Carmine Ferrao and Sr. Joswin Felsy N. Moras, Headmistress of the school. Also in attendance were Catholic Sabha President Rovin D’Souza, Secretary Savitha Veigas, alongside additional office-bearers and members of the Sabha. The book distribution aims to support the educational needs of the students at St. Antony Church Primary School.