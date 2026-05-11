Mangaluru: 21-year-old Woman Reported Missing After Failing to Return from Work

Mangaluru: Authorities in Mangaluru are seeking public assistance to locate Pallavi, a 21-year-old woman reported missing since May 10. The Mangaluru Rural Police Station registered a formal missing person case after her family and friends were unsuccessful in locating her.

Pallavi, who resides in a rented accommodation in Bhatrakodi, Pacchanadi village, was last seen leaving her residence for her workplace, a call center located in Falnir, Mangaluru. According to the official police report, Pallavi did not return home after her shift, prompting immediate concern and subsequent search efforts by her acquaintances.

The Mangaluru Rural Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. They released a description of Pallavi, hoping to generate leads from the community. She is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, with a wheatish complexion, a round face, and a medium build. Her hair is black, and she is fluent in Kannada, Tulu, Hindi, and English. When last seen, Pallavi was reportedly wearing a pink top and blue jeans.

The police urge anyone with information regarding Pallavi’s whereabouts or any details that might assist in the investigation to contact the Mangaluru Rural Police Station. All information, regardless of perceived significance, is welcomed and will be thoroughly investigated.