Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh Convenes Annual General Meeting, Honors Essay Competition Winners

Udupi: The Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh held its annual general body meeting on Sunday at the Kakkunje Anugraha Palana Kendra, Udupi District. The event also featured the distribution of the Late Denis D’Silva Memorial Essay Competition prizes, recognizing the achievements of 21 students.

The meeting was inaugurated by entrepreneur and philanthropist Joseph Menezes, who emphasized the importance of selfless donation. He stated that charitable contributions should be made with genuine compassion, devoid of any expectation of public recognition. Mr. Menezes highlighted that the true essence of serving God lies in assisting those in need, such as patients in hospitals and struggling neighbors, rather than merely venerating idols. He commended the Catholic Sabha Udupi District for its exemplary services to all communities and expressed his hope for the continuation of these endeavors.

Monsignor Ferdinand Gonsalves, the spiritual director and a respected figure within the diocese, unveiled the new telephone directory of the Catholic Sabha Udupi District during the event. Mrs. Dalia Rodrigues and Diana Britto presented the Late Denis D’Silva Memorial prizes to the 21 students who emerged victorious in the essay competition. Msgr. Ferdinand Gonsalves and Mr. Santhosh Cornelio, a past president of the Sabha, also delivered insightful messages to the attendees.

In his presidential address, Ronald Almeida, President of the Catholic Sabha, outlined upcoming projects, including the establishment of a blood bank to serve the needy and the enhancement of facilities at The Goretti Hospital.

Awards were presented to the best-performing parish and Varado units, acknowledging their excellence in creative initiatives, donation collection, and subscription and advertisement acquisition for the “Amcho Sandesh” publication.

The event also recognized individuals recently appointed to prominent positions, including Mr. Joseph Menezes, Mr. Elroy Kiran Crasto (newly appointed State President of the Workers Welfare Federation), and Mr. Vinod Crasto (newly appointed President of Kundapur Pradikara).

Notable figures present on the dais included former presidents Santosh Cornelio, central treasurer Garfield Urban, appointed president Louis D’Souza, zone presidents, and past presidents Valerian Fernandes, Walter Cyril Pinto, Alphons D’Costa, and Alvin Quadras, among others.

Central Secretary Joel Almeida delivered the vote of thanks, and the program was skillfully compered by Eric Sons.

Before the fellowship, the annual general meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of Ronald D. Almeida. During the meeting, the annual report and financial statements were presented for review and approval.

Pictures By Louis Maxim D’Souza, Sastan



