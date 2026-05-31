Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh Demands DCM Post for George, Cabinet Berth for Ivan D’Souza in Karnataka Cabinet

Udupi: The Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh has formally urged the Congress party to ensure prominent representation for the Christian community within the forthcoming Karnataka government, to be led by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. The organization has specifically recommended appointing senior Christian leader K.J. George as Deputy Chief Minister and coastal Karnataka figure Ivan D’Souza as a Cabinet Minister.

In a press release issued by the Catholic Sabha Udupi Region, Mr. Melwin Aranha, the organization’s president, underscored K.J.’s extensive experience and dedicated service. George to the Congress party throughout his distinguished political career. The statement emphasized that the Christian community has historically been underrepresented in high constitutional offices, expressing a fervent hope that this long-standing disparity would be rectified in the current political climate. The Catholic Sabha emphasized the importance of the Congress party giving earnest consideration to this significant demand.

Further elaborating on their recommendations, the organization highlighted the qualifications of Ivan D’Souza, a prominent representative of the Christian community in the coastal region. Mr. D’Souza’s credentials include two terms as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), service as the Chief Whip in the Legislative Council, and a substantial record of contributions to the Christian Development Corporation, where he has held various responsibilities.

The Catholic Sabha asserted that the Christian community has played a pivotal role in the electoral triumphs of the Congress party, citing robust support from community members across 23 Assembly constituencies statewide. The organization voiced a concern that, despite this significant contribution, the community has frequently been marginalized during the allocation of key governmental positions. Consequently, the Catholic Sabha has appealed directly to D.K. Shivakumar, urging him to prioritize equitable representation for all communities within his ministerial appointments.

The organization concluded its appeal by reiterating its demand for Ivan D’Souza’s induction into the Cabinet. The Catholic Sabha believes that such an inclusion would not only fortify the Congress party but also contribute significantly to its continued growth and success in the years ahead.