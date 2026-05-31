PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Kerala CM Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended warm birthday greetings to Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, who is celebrating his 62nd birthday amid his first year in office as the head of the state government.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister wished the Chief Minister a long and healthy life. “Birthday wishes to Keralam CM, Shri VD Satheesan Ji. May he be blessed with a long life and good health.”

The Prime Minister’s message was among the first to attract public attention as leaders cutting across political affiliations joined in conveying their greetings to the Chief Minister.

Adding significance to the occasion, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) state president Thushar Vellappally, whose party is a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala, visited Satheesan at his residence in Aluva and personally conveyed his birthday wishes.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Thushar dismissed any political speculation surrounding the visit and described it as a purely personal gesture. “It was only a courtesy call. Satheesan and I have known each other for many years,” he said, adding that the meeting should not be viewed through a political lens.

The visit drew attention in political circles given the sharp rivalry between the ruling Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government and the NDA in the state. However, leaders from both sides stressed that personal relationships often transcend political differences.

Satheesan assumed office as Kerala Chief Minister after leading the Congress-led UDF to a decisive victory in the Assembly elections.

Before becoming Chief Minister, he served as Leader of Opposition and was widely credited with revitalising the Congress organisation and strengthening the UDF’s presence across Kerala.

Since taking charge, Satheesan has focused on governance reforms, welfare initiatives, infrastructure development, and measures aimed at attracting investments and generating employment opportunities.

Birthday greetings also poured in from senior Congress leaders, cabinet colleagues, coalition partners, Members of Parliament, legislators, and representatives from various social and cultural organisations.

Party workers marked the occasion by organising blood donation camps, charitable activities, and community service programmes in different parts of the state.

Political observers noted that Prime Minister Modi’s greetings and Thushar Vellappally’s visit reflected the democratic tradition of maintaining cordial personal relationships despite political differences.