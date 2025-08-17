Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh, Rotary Club Midtown Distributes Essential Items to Dist Govt Hospital Patients

Udupi: On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day of the Republic of India, Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh, in collaboration with Rotary Club Midtown, Udupi, conducted a charitable outreach program by distributing nutritious food packets and other daily essentials to patients at the Government District Hospital in Ajjarkadu on Friday, August 15, 2025.

Before the distribution, a brief program was held. Ronald Almeida, President of Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh, spoke about the importance of this initiative carried out in partnership with Rotary Club Midtown. He also expressed his gratitude to all the donors and Rotary officials and members who supported the cause, and he warmly welcomed everyone gathered.

Dr. Manjunath, Dr. Venkatesh, Dr. Sudeep and other staff members of the Udupi Government District Hospital were present for the occasion.

Rtn. Raghavendra Bhat, President of Rotary Club Midtown, also addressed the gathering and thanked all the donors for their support in making this noble initiative a success.

Rtn. Jagannath Shetty, Secretary of Rotary Club Midtown, delivered the vote of thanks. Rtn. Alwyn Quadros, former President of Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh, compered the program. Despite heavy rain, a large number of members from Catholic Sabha and Rotary Club participated in this meaningful initiative.

After the program, nutritious food packets and other daily essentials were distributed to all the patients in the hospital.

The event was aimed not only at meeting the physical needs of the patients but also at inspiring them with a message of hope and positivity. The gesture was well-received, and the patients expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Catholic Sabha and Rotary Club for their kindness and support.