Catholic Women’s Association, Belthangady, Commemorates ‘Monthi Festacho Dabajo’ with Unified Celebration

Belthangady: The Catholic Women’s Association (CWA), Belthangady, marked the Feast of the Nativity, traditionally known as ‘Monthi Festacho Dabajo,’ with a vibrant celebration held at the Holy Redeemer Auditorium on September 21. The event brought together a large gathering of women from across the region, highlighting the unity and solidarity within the community.

The program commenced with a traditional welcome dance, setting a celebratory tone for the afternoon. This was followed by an invocation, seeking blessings for the event and its participants. Gracy Lobo, President of Belthangady Varado, extended a warm welcome to all attendees, expressing her gratitude for their presence.

The event was formally inaugurated by Fr Walter D’Mello, Parish Priest of Most Holy Redeemer Church, Belthangady, who, along with other dignitaries, honored Mother Mary with floral tributes.

In his address to the gathering, Fr. D’Mello lauded the Catholic Women’s Association for organizing the program. Drawing upon his experiences, he shared an anecdote illustrating the courage and commitment of women, emphasizing their crucial role in society. He further highlighted the accomplishments of Violet Pereira, the owner of mangalorean.com, and also the Secretary of DCCW, noting her perseverance and vision as an inspiration to others. “Today, women are suffering, but if women don’t raise their voices, they will remain in the kitchen,” he stated, urging women to advocate for justice and emulate the virtues of Mother Mary. He concluded by congratulating the women for their unity and solidarity in celebrating the Feast of the Nativity.

Fr. Harry D’Souza, Spiritual Director of DCCW, also addressed the gathering, congratulating the attendees for honoring Mother Mary. He emphasized Mother Mary’s visions of helping others and following Jesus, noting the great responsibility mothers hold within society.

Further remarks were offered by Sr. Jacintha Baretto, Superior of St. Teresa Convent, Belthangady, and Fr. Abel, Parish Priest of St. Antony Parish, Ujire, both of whom commended the organizers for their efforts in orchestrating a befitting celebration of the Nativity feast. Violet Pereira, Secretary of DCCW, provided a briefing on the Christian Minority Women’s Multipurpose Co-operative Society.

The celebration witnessed significant participation from women representing 12 Units of Stree Sangatan within the Belthangady Varado. Prior to the main program, various competitions were held, fostering a spirit of friendly rivalry and camaraderie. Following the formal proceedings, a cultural program was presented by members of the various units, showcasing their talents and creativity. Prizes were awarded to the winners of the competitions, recognizing their achievements.

Eugine Pereira, President of the Naravi Unit, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the event. Fr. Abel Lobo invoked blessings upon the food, followed by a shared fellowship meal. Gracy Lobo, President of the Catholic Women’s Association, along with Secretary Juliet Crasta and Pauline Rego, were also present at the event. The program was effectively compered by CWA members Pramila and Jacintha.