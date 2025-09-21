Mangalore North Deanery Women’s Association Celebrates Singles’ Day with Grand Event at Pakshikere

Pakshikere: The Deanery Women’s Association of Mangalore North Deanery successfully organized a celebration dedicated to single individuals on September 21, at St. Jude Parish, Pakshikere. The event drew significant participation, with approximately 175 singles from six parishes within the Deanery in attendance.

The day commenced with registration and a breakfast reception, setting a welcoming tone for the attendees. The formal stage program began thereafter, with Mrs. Anitha D’Souza, President of the Deanery Women’s Association, delivering a warm welcome address to all gathered. Her opening remarks emphasized the association’s commitment to providing support and community for single individuals within the Deanery.

Adding prestige to the event, Mrs. Gretta Pinto, President of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW), addressed the gathering with a motivational speech. Her words resonated with the audience, offering encouragement and perspective on embracing singlehood.

Fr. Anil Alfred D’Souza, the Spiritual Director of the Deanery Stree Sanghatn, offered insightful remarks, underscoring the importance of organizing programs specifically tailored to the needs and experiences of single individuals. He lauded the Deanery Women’s Association for its initiative in fostering a sense of belonging and spiritual enrichment.

A key component of the day was an input session led by Alban Rodrigues, a resource person specializing in topics relevant to singles. His session provided valuable insights and practical guidance, addressing various aspects of life as a single individual. Complementing the educational aspect, the Deanery Women’s Association also organized cultural activities and games, promoting interaction and camaraderie among the participants.

The spiritual dimension of the celebration was given due emphasis with a solemn Holy Mass, followed by Adoration and special prayers dedicated to the single individuals present. This segment provided a space for reflection, spiritual renewal, and communal prayer.

Culminating the day’s activities was a fellowship lunch, generously prepared by the Pakshikere unit. The shared meal fostered a sense of community and provided an opportunity for informal conversation and connection. During the event, Mr. Valerian and Mrs. Philomina Tavro were recognized and honored for their generous sponsorship of the breakfast, a gesture that contributed significantly to the success of the event.

Sunitha skillfully compered the program, ensuring its smooth flow and engaging the audience throughout. The vote of thanks was delivered by Nalini D’Souza, who expressed gratitude to all who contributed to making the event a resounding success. The celebration was widely regarded as a memorable and meaningful experience for all who participated, strengthening the bonds within the Deanery and providing valuable support to its single members.