Cattle Smuggling Busted in Belthangady: Four Arrested

Belthangady police arrested four individuals for allegedly smuggling cattle illegally. The suspects, Yateendra (24), Aravind (30), Usman (36), and Arief (27), were caught transporting five cattle in two pickup vehicles without permits.

On Thursday night, information was received by the Belthangady police regarding the illegal transportation of cattle in a pickup vehicle on the Elaneeru-Didupe road in Malavantige village. When the police stopped and inspected the pickup vehicles coming from the Elaneeru side near Kazake in Malavantige village, they found five cattle being transported in two pickup vehicles. The individuals in the vehicles did not have a permit for transporting the cattle. There were suspicions that the cattle were being transported violently for slaughter.

The police seized the vehicles and cattle, and a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway.