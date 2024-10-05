Kinnigoli Panchayat Chief Accused of Taking Bribe

Mangaluru: The Lokayukta police have registered a case against M.R. Swamy, Chief Officer of Kinnigoli Town Panchayat, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 to clear electricity bills of three contractors.

During a raid on Swamy’s residence on September 19, 2024, police found an envelope containing ₹30,000, which contractors revealed was paid as a bribe to clear pending bills.

The case was filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended in 2018), and is currently under investigation.