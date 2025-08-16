CBI arrests man absconding for 26 years in murder case in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a statement on Saturday said it has arrested accused Mohammad Dilshad, who had been absconding for 26 Years after allegedly committing a murder in 1999 in Saudi Arabia.

The CBI had registered a Local Prosecution Case in the Month of April 2022 at the request of the Saudi Arabian authorities.

It was alleged that the accused Mohammad Dilshad had committed the offence of murder of a person at the premises where he was working as a Heavy Motor Mechanic cum Security Guard, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It was further alleged that after committing the murder, the accused, Md Dilshad, had fled to India and since then he was untraceable.

After the case was registered, the CBI traced the accused’s native village in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh and opened a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him.

However, despite the opening of the LOC, he remained elusive. During the course of investigation, it was found out that the accused, Md Dilshad was used to travel abroad, i.e., Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia on a false identity and forged travel documents.

Using various technical leads and human intelligence, the new passport of the accused Mohammad Dilshad was detected, and a second LOC was opened against him.

He was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, on August 11 when he was travelling from Madinah via Jeddah of Saudi Arabia, to New Delhi on a forged passport.

The Accused Mohammad Dilshad, 52, is a mechanic of heavy vehicles and is presently employed in a company at Madinah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He has been sent to judicial custody after he was produced in a court on August 14.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.