CBI secures deportation of fake currency case accused Moideenabba Ummer Beary from UAE

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough in cross-border crime enforcement, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the UAE authorities and INTERPOL, has successfully facilitated the return of Moideenabba Ummer Beary, a key accused in a high-profile fake currency case, a statement from the probe agency said on Friday.

Beary, who was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), arrived in Mumbai on Friday, June 20, as a deportee from the United Arab Emirates. He landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport via Flight AI-920 from Dubai.

The CBI’s International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), working closely with the National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abu Dhabi, tracked and geo-located Beary in the UAE. Following extensive coordination through INTERPOL channels, he was apprehended and deported.

According to the CBI, Beary is the subject of a Red Notice issued by INTERPOL at the CBI’s request on December 30, 2013, based on a case registered by the NIA’s Kochi branch. He is accused of procuring high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in Dubai and smuggling them into India through Sharjah, with the consignment eventually reaching Bengaluru.

The charges against him include counterfeiting, cheating, and criminal conspiracy.

Following his arrest in the UAE, Indian authorities submitted a formal extradition request via the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

INTERPOL Red Notices are issued for fugitives wanted internationally and circulated to law enforcement agencies across the globe.

As the designated National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, the CBI operates through its INTERPOL unit known as BHARATPOL, ensuring cooperation between Indian and global law enforcement agencies.

In recent years, the CBI has successfully coordinated the return of over 100 wanted criminals to India through INTERPOL mechanisms, underscoring its growing effectiveness in tackling transnational crime.