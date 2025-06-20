INTACH Mangaluru Chapter to Present Hindustani Vocal Concert by Vibha Srinivas Nayak

Mangaluru: INTACH Mangaluru Chapter and Art Kanara Trust, in association with Chiranthana Charitable Trust, are organizing a Hindustani vocal concert by Vibha Srinivas Nayak titled “Celebrate Monsoon in Mangaluru on World Music Day”. The event, part of the Baithak @ Kodialguthu series, will take place on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 5:30 PM at the Kodialguthu Centre for Art & Culture, Ballal Bagh, Mangaluru.

Vibha Srinivas Nayak began her musical journey at a young age and soon gained recognition for her captivating voice and deep devotion to bhajans. She received formal training in Hindustani classical vocal music under the guidance of acclaimed gurus including Pt. G. Madhava Bhat and Pt. Ravikiran Manipal. She is currently pursuing advanced training under the legendary Vidushi Padma Talwalkar.

A recipient of several accolades, including the Sadhana Yuva Puraskar and the Karnataka Ratna Award, Vibha will be accompanied by Rajesh Bhagavath on the tabla and Kumari Medha Bhat on the harmonium.

For more details, contact: 8762368048 / 9480014812