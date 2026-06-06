PM Modi launches major healthcare, infra projects in Daman

Daman: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 2,970 crore in Daman, unveiling a wide-ranging package of investments in healthcare, aviation, tourism, education, connectivity, and urban infrastructure that he said would increase growth across the Union Territory.

Addressing a public gathering in Daman, PM Modi said the projects marked a major step in strengthening public services and creating economic opportunities for residents, particularly young people.

Beginning his speech, the Prime Minister thanked the large gathering and reflected on the region’s transformation in recent years.

He described Daman as “a living example of Mini India”, noting that people from different parts of the country had made the Union Territory their home.

“Daman has become a living example of Mini India, where the residence of people from different regions provides a beautiful glimpse of the entire country,” PM Modi said.

Praising the administration of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, he said the Union Territories had witnessed significant progress through effective governance. “Every time I come here, I feel that compared to my last visit, this region has moved miles ahead on the path of development,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the newly inaugurated and proposed projects covered sectors including connectivity, health, education, tourism, and urban infrastructure, and would have a direct impact on quality of life.

“These development works will drastically make the lives of the people easier and successfully create new avenues for the youth,” he said.

PM Modi also referred to India’s latest economic performance, saying recently released data demonstrated the strength of the country’s economy despite global uncertainty.

“India achieved a growth rate of 7.7 per cent during 2025-26, while the quarter ending March 31 recorded growth of 7.8 per cent. The data released today clearly shows how strong the foundation of India’s economy is,” he said.

He further added, “Even in this difficult phase of the global crisis, with the collective efforts of 140 crore countrymen, India is sustaining itself and striving to remain at the forefront.”

Linking development with environmental sustainability on ‘World Environment Day’, PM Modi highlighted Diu’s achievement in powering all government buildings through solar energy.

He urged greater adoption of rooftop solar systems and household-level renewable energy generation.

“We have to take this further so that homes also get electricity from solar energy and families earn an income from the surplus,” he said.

The Prime Minister also praised public participation in cleanliness drives across the region. “This active public participation clearly shows how cleanliness has truly become a spirit among the people,” he said.

Referring to major infrastructure projects including Namo Airport and the Damanganga bridge, PM Modi said improved transport links would boost commerce, tourism, and investment.

Comparing the region’s future potential to Singapore’s development trajectory, he said infrastructure investments were laying the groundwork for long-term growth. “Through all such infrastructure, we are laying a rock-solid foundation for the great resolutions of the future,” he said.

He added that logistics facilities being developed in the region would strengthen economic activity. “Facilities like Transport Nagar will undoubtedly give a new and powerful momentum to our trade and logistics,” he said.

The Prime Minister also connected regional development to India’s broader maritime strategy and blue economy ambitions. “All these targeted efforts driven by high-tech infrastructure will significantly increase the country’s strength in the blue economy,” he said.

Healthcare featured prominently in his address.

He asserted the government’s development approach prioritised poor families, tribal communities, marginalised groups, and the middle class through expanded healthcare infrastructure and welfare programmes.

“Today, even the poorest of the poor have the facility of an Ayushman card and the solid assurance of free medical treatment up to Rs five lakh rupees,” he said.

The Prime Minister said welfare measures had reduced healthcare expenses for millions of families. “Through the Ayushman card and Jan Aushadhi Kendras alone, around two and a quarter lakh crore rupees of the poor and middle class have been successfully saved,” he said.

Highlighting improvements in local healthcare services, PM Modi referred to the operational Namo Hospital in Silvassa and the inauguration of a similar facility in Daman.

He also noted the introduction of postgraduate medical education in the region. “The people of this region will now get the immense benefit of even better and highly advanced healthcare,” he said.

Citing findings from the National Family Health Survey, PM Modi said healthcare indicators had improved significantly over the past decade.

He noted that while a large proportion of births previously occurred outside hospitals, more than 90 per cent of deliveries in India now take place in medical institutions.

He also credited Mission Indradhanush with increasing child immunisation coverage. “Before 2014, only 60 per cent of children were fully vaccinated. Today, this statistic has climbed to nearly 90 per cent,” he said.

Referring to Ayushman Bharat, he added: “Today Ayushman Bharat has fundamentally changed those figures, and now more than 60 per cent of families are getting this vital security.”

PM Modi said women had been among the biggest beneficiaries of healthcare reforms. “If anyone has benefited the most from the government’s sincere efforts in the health sector, it is undeniably the Nari Shakti of the country,” he said.

On education, the Prime Minister said investments in educational institutions had reduced the need for students to leave the Union Territory to pursue higher studies.

He highlighted the development of smart classrooms and the Swami Vivekananda Education Hub. “I am glad that the Union Territory is gradually and firmly coming forward in the highly critical field of education,” he said.

He also praised programmes supporting girls’ education. “Schemes like the Saraswati Cycle Scheme and Saraswati Vidya Yojana are helping the daughters here a lot,” he said.

PM Modi said the government was aligning education with emerging employment opportunities in sectors such as information technology, renewable energy, and drone technology.

“Our current targeted preparation in professional sectors will fundamentally strengthen India’s future workforce,” he said.

He announced the foundation stone for the country’s 18th National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campus and highlighted the introduction of advanced technical courses at ITI Daman. “This premier institute will permanently connect the youth here with invaluable global exposure,” he said.

Turning to sports development, PM Modi said initiatives such as Khelo India had expanded opportunities for athletes from smaller towns and regions.

“Efforts like Khelo India have given a completely new platform for youth from smaller regions to show their incredible talent,” he said.

He also highlighted Diu’s emergence as a destination for beach sports. On tourism, the Prime Minister said campaigns such as ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ were helping promote heritage, ecological, and adventure tourism while creating local economic opportunities.

“Our ultimate effort is that tourism consistently promotes local art and culture while connecting small places with massive opportunities,” he said.

According to PM Modi, tourist footfall in the region has increased tenfold in recent years due to improved infrastructure, clean beaches, and new attractions.

“Numerous spots like the Daman Night Market and Namo Path Sea-front are actively forging a brand new identity for this entire region today,” he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the industrial importance of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, describing it as India’s man-made fibre capital.

He said the government continued to support micro, small, and medium enterprises to strengthen manufacturing activity.

“I am fully confident that in the times to come, this region will absolutely become a major hub for manufacturing,” he said.

PM Modi expressed confidence in the region’s youth, farmers, and entrepreneurs and reiterated the Centre’s commitment to supporting their aspirations.

“The central government will always stand shoulder to shoulder firmly with you to fulfil your dreams,” he said.